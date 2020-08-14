class="post-template-default single single-post postid-479091 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY AP | August 14, 2020
Omaha to pay more than $500K in stun gun death settlement
OMAHA – The city of Omaha has agreed to pay more than a half-million dollars to the mother of a mentally ill man who died in a confrontation with police in 2017. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the city will pay $550,000 to Renita Chalepah, the mother of 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels, to settle her wrongful death lawsuit. Four city police officers were fired in the aftermath of Bearheels death on June 5, 2017, when the officers were called to an Omaha convenience store that Bearheels had refused to leave. Police cruiser video showed Bearheels being repeatedly shocked with a stun gun and punched in the face by officers, even after he was subdued. Three of the fired officers were later reinstated.

