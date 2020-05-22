Omaha zoo plans to reopen June 1st

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

plans to reopen on Monday, June 1, 2020. This announcement is based on the guidance given this afternoon by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts at his press conference. The Zoo has been planning for its reopening for about a month and will share its reopening details, which include significant restrictions, on Tuesday, May 26.

Dennis Pate, president and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, said, “All of us at the Zoo are thrilled to welcome guests back as part of our mission.”