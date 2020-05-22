class="post-template-default single single-post postid-463131 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Omaha zoo plans to reopen June 1st

BY Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium | May 22, 2020
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium plans to reopen on Monday, June 1, 2020.

plans to reopen on Monday, June 1, 2020. This announcement is based on the guidance given this afternoon by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts at his press conference. The Zoo has been planning for its reopening for about a month and will share its reopening details, which include significant restrictions, on Tuesday, May 26.

Dennis Pate, president and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, said, “All of us at the Zoo are thrilled to welcome guests back as part of our mission.”

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
