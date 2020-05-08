One Additional Positive Case of COVID-19 in Southwest Nebraska

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) has been notified of an additional person from SWNPHD’s health district that has tested positive for COVID-19.

This positive case is a male in their twenties in Keith County. They are currently self-isolating at home. Contact investigations are underway to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored daily by public health officials for fever and symptoms.

These cases bring the total to thirteen positive COVID-19 cases in SWNPHD. Ten of the cases have recovered, no longer showing symptoms and have been released from self-isolation. Case updates and a map by county are available at swhealth.ne.gov.

For general information on COVID-19 call the DHHS hotline at 402-552-6645, or visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.

For more information on COVID-19 in southwest Nebraska, visit www.swhealth.ne.gov. You can also follow SWNPHD on Facebook and Twitter. SWNPHD serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. SWNPHD is located at 404 West 10th St (1 block north of Arby’s) in McCook or at 501 Broadway in Imperial (5th St. entrance).