One man arrested, another sought in North Platte mall shooting

North Platte, Neb. — North Platte Police have made a warrant arrest of 41 year old Cortney Hansen in a Saturday, Nov. 7 shooting on the east side of the Platte River Mall that left another man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officers were dispatched to the area at 12L07 a.m. on a report of a shooting. A 33 year old male victim was transported to Great Plains Health by the North Platte Fire Department.

A warrant for the arrest of Hansen was issued on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Officers observed a vehicle that Hansen was driving and conducted a felony traffic stop near Philip and Bryan. Hansen was taken into custody without further incident. Hansen was incarcerated at the Lincoln County Detention Center for Aiding and Abetting- 1 st Degree assault.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for 48 year old Nathaneal Anthony, for his involvement in the shooting. Anthony is wanted for 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Nathaneal Anthony, please contact the North Platte Police Department or your local Law Enforcement Agency. You can also

submit your information to Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 308-534-8400, or lincolncountycrimestoppers.com.