One dead in officer-involved shooting in Blair

Blair, Neb. — Police say at least one officer in the small eastern Nebraska town of Blair shot and killed a man armed with a rifle during a domestic disturbance call. The Omaha World-Herald reports the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, when police were called to a home to quell a disturbance. Blair Police Capt. Aaron Barrow says officers and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office entered the home and were confronted by a man armed with a rifle. The man was then shot. Police have not released the man’s name or the names of the officers involved. The man was taken to a Blair hospital, where he died.