One dead in shooting at Chick-fil-A in Lincoln

An angry customer, who drove a pickup into a south Lincoln Chick-fil-A restaurant, is believed dead.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports an employee of the restaurant said that some guy “just went off”, throwing trays and flipping tables.

After being confronted, the man left the restaurant and backed his Dodge pickup through the front doors.

He was later shot by an officer who was in the drive-thru lane, the employee said.

someone on SnapChat grabbed a pic of the truck in Chick-fil-A pic.twitter.com/swbvS3Kvjf — Chris Dunker (@ChrisDunkerLJS) October 8, 2019

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were administering CPR to someone in the parking lot shortly after 1 p.m., but those efforts ended and a body was covered with a white sheet.

Authorizes are now interviewing eye-witnesses at the scene.

Emergency radio traffic suggests there is no risk to the public.