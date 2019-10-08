One dead in shooting at Chick-fil-A in Lincoln

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-412829 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY News Staff/Lincoln Journal Star | October 8, 2019
Chick-fil-A in South Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by: Lincoln-Lancaster County Scanner

An angry customer, who drove a pickup into a south Lincoln Chick-fil-A restaurant, is believed dead.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports an employee of the restaurant said that some guy “just went off”, throwing trays and flipping tables.

After being confronted, the man left the restaurant and backed his Dodge pickup through the front doors.

He was later shot by an officer who was in the drive-thru lane, the employee said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were administering CPR to someone in the parking lot shortly after 1 p.m., but those efforts ended and a body was covered with a white sheet.

Authorizes are now interviewing eye-witnesses at the scene.

Emergency radio traffic suggests there is no risk to the public.

