One dead in three-semi collision

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a truck driver died after his semitrailer collided with another on Interstate 80 when both vehicles went out of control on the west side of Lincoln.

The crash occurred around 10:40 Thursday night when the drivers lost control of their eastbound trucks in the dicey winter weather.

Both vehicles ended up in the median. Authorities identified the dead driver as 25-year-old Tanner Bramman, who lived in Hastings. The other driver was

identified as 49-year-old Bradley Moss, of Aurora. Authorities say he wasn’t injured.The collision is being investigated.