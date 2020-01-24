class="post-template-default single single-post postid-435777 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
One dead in three-semi collision

BY Associated Press | January 24, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a truck driver died after his semitrailer collided with another on Interstate 80 when both vehicles went out of control on the west side of Lincoln.

The crash occurred around 10:40 Thursday night when the drivers lost control of their eastbound trucks in the dicey winter weather.

Both vehicles ended up in the median. Authorities identified the dead driver as 25-year-old Tanner Bramman, who lived in Hastings. The other driver was
identified as 49-year-old Bradley Moss, of Aurora. Authorities say he wasn’t injured.The collision is being investigated.

 

 

 

