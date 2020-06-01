One Death and New cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers health district

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department announces with regret, a ninth death in the district. This individual was a male in his 70s from Dawson County. This individual had been hospitalized prior to his death.

Fourteen (14) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department from May 30th and 31st in the seven-county region it serves. Two Rivers is also excited to announce the launch of a new dashboard on its website at trphd.org providing detailed information on the Two Rivers Public Health Department district. Current work is focused on the process of streamlining the data to reflect current numbers, illustrating disparities, and providing up to date information for our citizens on current COVID-19 information.

New confirmed cases include:

Dawson County – 6

Buffalo County – 8

COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout all the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, regardless of current county totals due to limited testing.

Two Rivers is reviewing and reconciling county totals to most accurately reflect current cumulative case numbers in the district. The DHHS dashboard is constructed based on the Two Rivers data set compiled through individual contact investigations. We are continuously working with DHHS to review and revise individual case numbers as they are reported to us, however duplicate tests may often not be immediately identified.

Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html .

Testing is available to the public at the discretion of health care providers. Individuals are more likely to be tested by if they are essential infrastructure staff, in direct contact with a laboratory confirmed case, a health care worker, first responder or age 65 or older. For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org .

Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary.

The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to keep them informed. The number is 402-552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

ABOUT TWO RIVERS PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Two Rivers Public Health Department engages collaborative partners, community leaders and the public to promote healthy lifestyles, provide preventative education, assure environmental quality, and create more healthy and safe communities for all who live within the district. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD