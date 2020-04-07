One death in Hall County fatality accident

One person died in a one vehicle roll-over accident in western Hall County Tuesday morning. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports that it occurred around 8:20am Tuesday on Interstate 80, about 5 miles west of Wood River. A westbound Chevy Cobalt entered the median and then came back onto the roadway where it then entered the ditch and begain to roll.

The driver, 48-year-old Leslie McDougald, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 40-year-old Tyrell Jefferson, was extricated from the vehicle and transported by Wood River Fire Department to the Kearney Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released. Jefferson is a brother to the victim. No towns for either occupant was released.