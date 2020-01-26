class="post-template-default single single-post postid-436131 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
One death, two injuries in late Sunday morning accidents

BY Dave Schroeder | January 26, 2020
RRN/ Debris from secondary accident covered westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Lexington Sunday January 26, 2020.

 

One person died in pickup rollover accident near Lexington Sunday morning, leading to a secondary collision with two semis behind it. It occurred around 11:45am Sunday about three miles east of Lexington, both accidents occurred in the westbound lanes leading to closure of the westbound lanes from Overton to Lexington for about 3 hours to allow responders to clear both scenes.

Dawson County Sheriff’s Ch. Dep. Greg Gilg says preliminary information indicates that a westbound pickup went into the median and then rolled in the westbound lanes.   One person was deceased and another occupant life-flighted from the scene by helicopter.

Two westbound semis then collided about a half-mile behind as they were slowing down for the initial accident.  One of the drivers was injured and transported from the scene.  The Nebraska State Patrol, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Good Samaritan Aire Care also responded to the scene. Further information was not immediately available.

 

 

