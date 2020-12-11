One killed in crash northwest of Valley

VALLEY – Authorities have identified a man killed in a three-vehicle crash that also injured three others northwest of Valley in eastern Nebraska. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Timothy Compton died in the late Tuesday night crash on a county road. Investigators say the crash was caused when a pickup truck driven by 39-year-old George Plofkin crossed the center line into southbound traffic and collided with Compton’s sedan. Deputies say another pickup driven by 55-year-old Wyatt Rhone and traveling southbound behind Compton rear-ended Compton’s car. Compton was declared dead at the scene. Plofkin, Rhone and a passenger in Rhone’s truck were taken to Omaha hospitals for treatment of their injuries.