One Killed in Friday Night Accident West of Scottsbluff

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriffs Department is investigating a Friday night fatal crash that occurred west of Scottsbluff.

Sheriff Mark Overmans says at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, emergency personnel responded to an urgent request for assistance from a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper on Spring Creek Road near the intersection of Highway 26. The Trooper reported witnessing a vehicle rollover with the vehicle now on fire and a person inside, and CPR underway on a person that had been ejected.

One of the occupants, a 38- year-old Scottsbluff man was declared deceased at the scene. The other occupant, a 32-year-old Scottsbluff man, was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. He remains hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life threatening.

Seat belts were not in use. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors to the accident.

The accident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Responding agencies included the Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell Police Department, Valley Ambulance, Air Link and Mitchell Fire Department.

Sheriff Overman does not anticipate releasing any further information pending notification of next of kin.