One killed in Sunday night ATV rollover

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says a Sunday night ATV rollover has claimed the life of a 78-year-old rural Scottsbluff man.

The accident occurred on County Road G east of County Road 25 shortly after 8 p.m.

Overman says Jackie Prickett was travelling westbound on County Road G, and then turned around to east back towards his residence. The ATV left the roadway to the left, came back onto the roadway and flipped on its side and landed on top of Prickett.

A family friend discovered the accident and was able to lift the ATV off Prickett, call 911 and began CPR. Prickett was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident when first responders arrived.

Valley Ambulance and the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department assisted the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department in the response to the crash.