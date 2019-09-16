class="post-template-default single single-post postid-407973 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
One killed in Sunday night ATV rollover

BY Ryan Murphy | September 16, 2019
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says a Sunday night ATV rollover has claimed the life of a 78-year-old rural Scottsbluff man.

The accident occurred on County Road G east of County Road 25 shortly after 8 p.m.

Overman says Jackie Prickett was travelling westbound on County Road G, and then turned around to east back towards his residence. The ATV left the roadway to the left, came back onto the roadway and flipped on its side and landed on top of Prickett.

A family friend discovered the accident and was able to lift the ATV off Prickett, call 911 and began CPR. Prickett was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident when first responders arrived.

Valley Ambulance and the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department  assisted the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department  in the response to the crash.

