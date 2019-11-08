One man shot and two men stabbed in Lexington Thursday evening

One man suffered a gunshot wound and two others were stabbed at a southwest Lexington residence Thursday evening. Lexington Police Chief Tracy Wolf says rescue and law enforcement were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of West Maple street at 8:41pm. All three victims were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center.

Rodney Ochoa is still under medical care for gunshot wound. Thirty-one-year-old Derrick Davis was arrested after receiving medical attention for a knife wound. His initial charges include Attempted Murder, Robbery and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Twenty-six-year-old Ahmed Mohamed is still under medical care for a knife wound with charges pending.

Twenty-two-year-old Marco Ochoa was cited and released for Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute.

According to Chief Wolf, the initial call to the Maple Street residence was in reference to an individual who had suffered a gunshot wound, a short time later rescue and law enforcement personnel were dispatched to a residence near Prospect Road and Plum Creek Parkway where the two men that were stabbed had fled.

The Lexington Police Department was assisted by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Priority Medical. The Lexington Police Department will be conducting follow-up investigation.