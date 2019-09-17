One person injured in car-motorcycle collision

Overton, Neb. — The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-motorcycle collision on Highway 30 in Overton that injured the motorcycle rider.

Sheriff Ken Moody says authorities were paged Monday at approximately 9:12 p.m. Sheriff Moody says the report indicates the eastbound car made a left turn in the path of a westbound motorcycle rider at “D” Street on Highway 30. The car collided with the motorcycle, laying it on its side and causing significant damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney by Overton Rescue with a possible broken back, head injuries and internal injuries. The driver of the car said he did not see the motorcycle while attempting to make a left turn to the north onto “D” Street. The car driver was uninjured, he was wearing a seat belt.

No citations were issued. The injured man was identified as 40 year old Patrick A. Lange of Lexington. The uninjured car driver was identified as 16 year old Isauro Fran Saravia Alvarez also of Lexington.

The accident was investigation was investigated by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.