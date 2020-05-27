One person injured in shooting, investigation ongoing

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-463974 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Bob Brogan | May 27, 2020
Lexington, Neb. — Lexington Police & Lexington Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD) responded to West 8th Street at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday on a report of shots fired.

It was determined no one at that location was injured and a subject being looked for had left. LVFD also left the scene.

Lexington Police continued to try to locate the person when more shots were fired in the same area around 10:48 p.m. A 29 year old man had a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the hospital by Priority Medical ambulance.

The investigation has been turned over to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

 

 

