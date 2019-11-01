One person injured in two-vehicle crash east of Lexington

Lexington, Neb. — A two-vehicle crash Friday at 7:33 a.m. one mile east of Lexington caused severe injuries to one person.

Dawson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Road 435 and Highway 30 and upon arrival determined an eastbound 2010 Peterbilt pulling a dump trailer was attempting to make a northbound turn. The Peterbilt driven by 68 year old Danny Jackson of Lincoln had been rear-ended by a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by 65 year old Adelia Morales-Lopez of Lexington.

Morales-Lopez was trapped in the vehicle and Lexington Volunteer Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to free her. Morales-Lopez was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center, then transferred to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, with severe injuries. Danny Jackson declined medical treatment.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Lexington Police Department, Lexington Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol.