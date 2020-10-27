One Week Ahead of the General Election, Evnen Tells Voters, “Elections Matter, and Your Vote Counts.”  

Lincoln, Neb. — One week ahead of the November General Election, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said that election officials across Nebraska are ready to conduct a safe, sensible and secure election.

“Voters are concerned about the elections this year. My message to Nebraskans is that we will maintain the integrity of our voting,” Evnen said. “Every legally cast vote will count.”

So far, early ballots from 395,420 Nebraska voters have been received and accepted by county election officials. Properly completed early ballots that are received by county election officials prior to the close of the polls on election day will be counted.

Once the early ballot return envelopes are verified by county officials, early ballots will be stored securely until the day before the election, when, by law, county officials are permitted to begin counting them. No results will be released until after the polls close on Election Day.

“In most of our counties with larger populations, including Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy and many other counties as well, the first results posted Tuesday night will be the results of early voting,” Evnen said. “Ballot counts from the polls will come later in the evening. We anticipate that our unofficial results will be posted statewide by the end of the night,” Evnen continued.

“I encourage registered voters who did not ask for early ballots to be sure to go to the polls on Tuesday, November 3,” Evnen said. “Just as in the primary election in May, our voters and poll workers will be kept safe at the polls,” Evnen advised.

The polls will open on November 3rd at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time. The polls will close at 8:00 p.m. Central Time, 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time. Voters are reminded that Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 1.

You can check the status of your early voting ballot, provisional ballot, or look up your polling place on the Secretary of State voter-check website: www.ne.gov/go/votercheck

“Elections matter, and your vote counts,” Evnen emphasized.