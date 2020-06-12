Only $14,000 left to reach Yanagida Challenge Goal!

The Custer County Foundation announced an exciting gift at the 15th Annual Gala & Auction held on December 14, 2019. Roy Yanagida and his family have generously donated $200,000 to the Custer County Foundation. In addition, Roy is challenging the Custer County Foundation, businesses, and individuals to raise an additional $100,000. Roy and his family will generously match every donation to the Yanagida Challenge Match dollar for dollar up to a maximum of $100,000 in 2020! Meaning your donation is doubled! This challenge match could potentially raise $400,000 or more!! This will certainly help the Foundation continue to have a positive impact on Custer County.

Roy and his family want to ensure the Custer County Foundation can continue living up to our mission of meeting the present and future needs of the residents of Custer County. It is Roy’s vision to ensure that the Foundation continues to have a positive impact upon the youth and other worthy organizations in Custer County well into the future.

Roy’s generous donation is an unrestricted gift, allowing maximum flexibility on how the dollars can be used. Here are some examples of projects the Custer County Foundation has supported in the past:

o Flood relief efforts

o Equipment for Volunteer Fire Departments

o Improvements and programs for libraries throughout the county

o Welders for Agriculture Education in schools

o County wide backpack programs

o Youth sports programs

o Improvements at the Custer County Fairgrounds

In 1991, Roy Yanagida, together with other Custer County business leaders, had the foresight to create the Custer County Foundation. Since its inception, the Custer County Foundation has distributed over $5.5 million to Custer County students through college scholarships, and to Custer County residents of all ages through grants to nonprofit organizations.

Roy and the Custer County Foundation are asking you to join him in this challenge match and to make a donation to the Foundation. As Roy would say, “you give with your heart.” It is the hope of the Yanagida family that you, too, will give from your heart, and will join them in their effort to help secure the future of the Foundation and the life we love in Custer County.

Please help us capitalize on this generous gift by making a donation to the Yanagida Challenge match. Please mail donations to the Custer County Foundation PO Box 304 Broken Bow, NE 68822. You can also donate from your smartphone by texting CCFMATCH to 44-321.