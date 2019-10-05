Opening acts for US Cellular Summer Jam Concert Series Finalized

North Platte, Neb. — Nebraskaland Days is doubling down during the US Cellular Summer Jam Concert Series again this year. The festival will feature two acts in front of both headliners, Luke Combs and Toby Keith. Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will play ahead of Combs on Friday, June 26, while Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick will play Saturday, June 27th in front of Keith.

Lauded by the New York Times as “an alluringly flexible singer, fluent in classic country, blues and Southern rock, with a voice that moves easily from tender to tough,” Ashley McBryde’s GRAMMY-nominated Girl Going Nowhere (released March 20, 2018 on Atlantic Records/Warner Nashville) earned the Arkansas native critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Variety and more with The Washington Post Raving, “McBryde’s blue-collar storytelling and straightforward singing set her apart.” The seminal title track on the Jay Joyce-produced LP continues to propel McBryde’s career to great heights with recognition this year by academy of Country Music as New Female Artist of the Year as well as CMT’s Breakthrough Video of the Year award.

Coming from a small, unincorporated town of Stewart, Georgia, Parker began singing at age 3 in front of small church crowds. Over the years, he began to build his confidence and, at age 14, he decided to pick up a guitar and teach himself how to play songs from his inspirations, such as Keith Whitley, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Travis Tritt, and Alan Jackson. At age 18, he expanded his musical abilities and learned to play piano, both of which he still uses today to craft lyrics and rhymes into songs. Parker made the move from his small town to Nashville, Tennessee in 2015 and signed a publishing deal in September of 2017.

On the heels of his Platinum-certified No. 1 single,“Drunk Me,” comes Tenpenny’s major label debut album, Telling All My Secrets. Revealing a wide range of influences and a level of assurance and confidence that comes from already having years of songwriting and touring behind him, the record marks the arrival of an artist recently singled out as one of Pandora’s Artists to Watch in 2019, MusicRow’s Next Big Thing honorees, and The Tennessean’s Next Nashville Stars for 2019.

Of Course, these predictions aren’t all that bold, since “Drunk Me,” has earned more than 200 million on-demand streams and surpassed 1 million certifiable units in the U.S. The 2019 New Male Artist ACM Award nominee claims that he knew the song was special as soon as he recorded it.

Meghan Patrick has always had both feet planted on the wild side. From her early days as a competitive snowboarder, to leaving home to pursue a career in country music, Meghan has always had a wild streak in her. The two-time CCMA Award winning Female Artist of the Year has spent the past year honing her singing and songwriting skills to a tee and the results are proudly on display on her latest recording, the six-song EP, aptly titled, “Wild As Me.”

Tickets to the US Cellular Summer Jam Concert Series are on sale now at www.nebraskalanddays.com. Tickets are expected to sell quickly and fans are encouraged to buy early.