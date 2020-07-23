class="post-template-default single single-post postid-474691 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Outdoor Nebraska offers Hunting and Fishing as Social Distancing Activity Ideas

BY Russ Holen/Celia Wightman | July 23, 2020
Covid 19 has cancelled or postponed many activities, but there are still plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy in Nebraska. Greg Wagner of Outdoor Nebraska says fishing is a great activity to take part in while still following social distancing guidelines.

“I have a six-foot rod, and if I stretch my arm out you better be at least that distance away or I’m going to hook you. So, social distancing is real easy on the fishing end of things,” Wagner said.

In fact, many Nebraskans seem to agree with this sentiment. Nebraska has distributed over 30,000 fishing permits more than they did last year.

Another great outdoor activity for social distancing is hunting. According to Wagner, there are no restrictions or inhibitors in place for the fall hunting season in Nebraska at this time.

“Chances are, if we’re going to be doing some deer hunting, we’re going to be–probably–solo,” Wagner said. “And, your partners going to be over that next hill down in that creek bottom.”

 

 

