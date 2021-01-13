Over 40% of Nebraska’s Health Care Workers Receive Vaccine

More than 40% of Nebraska’s 90,000 health care workers have received the first of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine as the state is ramping up distribution.

State health officials said 78,074 of the 144,363 doses Nebraska has received so far have been administered so far. They primarily gone to health care workers. Residents and workers at long-term care facilities have also begun getting vaccines.

About 10,000 people in the state have received both doses of the vaccine.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says health officials are still working through first-tier recipients. Some areas of the state have started vaccinating the next high-priority group, people who are at least 75 years old.