Overton Area Community Fund working to narrow homework gap in the face of COVID-19

(June 18, 2020 | Overton, Neb.) Overton Area Community Fund has been awarded a $10,000 grant by an anonymous donor and the Alice DeVoe Donor-Advised Fund, an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation, to help Overton Public Schools narrow the growing homework gap as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent, Mr. Mark Aten says, “the funds will allow the school to purchase devices such as iPads and Chromebooks for our students. With the purchase of these devices, all students will be able to continue their education even when the school facilities are closed.”

The funding opportunity was offered exclusively to Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) affiliated funds across the state and required a 1:1 local funding match. The $10,000 was met with $2,500 from Overton Area Community Fund, $2,500 from Steve Miller (an alumnus of Overton Public School & a major contributor of OACF’s inception), along with the overall match of $5,000 from the Alice DeVoe Donor-Advised Fund.

“The homework gap has long existed, but COVID-19 has exacerbated the divide between Nebraska students,” said Jeff Yost, president & CEO of Nebraska Community Foundation. “We are in awe of the ways NCF affiliated funds are responding and bringing their communities together to both meet essential needs and solve complex and complicated challenges.”

“Overton Public School District would like to thank the Overton Area Community Fund for their generous donation. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a major disruption in the educational process of our students. In order to continue to engage our students and continue their education, the school moved to an online environment. This environment requires students to access internet and to interact with our teachers. Many students in our district did not have the devices to successfully connect with our teachers,” says Mr. Aten.

In total, more than $263,000 was granted to NCF affiliated funds and will benefit 31 schools statewide. “We are so grateful to the anonymous donor and the Alice DeVoe Donor-Advised Fund for their generosity and vision,” said Yost. “This is going to make a tremendous difference in the lives of many, many Greater Nebraskans.”

About Overton Area Community Fund

The Overton Area Community Fund (OACF) is an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, founded in January 2018. OACF is dedicated to progress and long-term prosperity. A volunteer Fund Advisory Committee works actively to increase charitable giving and award grants to local worth causes and projects that are addressing emerging needs and future opportunities in our community.

The mission of OACF is to inspire investment in the Overton community by:

Stimulating a spirit of giving

Promoting sustainability through charitable donations and a permanent endowment which will be used to support strategic improvements

Encouraging community involvement, volunteer commitment and leadership

Envisioning a better future with lasting legacies

About Nebraska Community Foundation

Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska.

Headquartered in Lincoln, the Foundation serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving 260 communities.

In the last five years, 44,476 contributions have been made to Nebraska Community Foundation and its affiliated funds. Since 1994, Nebraska Community Foundation has reinvested $355 million in Nebraska’s people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.