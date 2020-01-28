Oxford man under arrest for sex trafficking

Charges of Sex Trafficking of a Minor and 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor have been filed against an Oxford Man in Furnas County Court. Fifty-five-year-old William “Billy” Quinn also faces counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault, Debauching a Minor and Felony Child Abuse. Quinn is to arranged in Furnas County Court tomorrow(Wed) at 9:00am.

Information on the nature of the case filed by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office has been sealed by the Court to protect personal information. The County Judge has recused herself from the case.