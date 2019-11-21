class="post-template-default single single-post postid-422445 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Paraeducator accused of sex texts with boy is sentenced

BY AP | November 21, 2019
HASTINGS, Neb. – A paraeducator accused of exchanging sexual text messages with a Hastings High School freshman has been given jail time and a year of probation.

Adams County Court records say 30-year-old Jeinny Ramos-Sotelo was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail and credited with five days already served. The jail sentence doesn’t begin until May 20, and it could be waived.

Ramos-Sotelo pleaded no contest in September to contributing to the delinquency of a child. Prosecutors dropped in exchange two felony charges: intentional child abuse without injury and enticement by electronic
communications device.

A court document says Ramos-Sotelo and the 14-year-old boy exchanged electronic messages of a sexual nature and that the two had kissed. The document says there was no other sexual contact.

