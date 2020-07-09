Parent-Child Center Receives $35,000 Tyson Foods Grant.

Lexington, NE/ July 9, 2020 – Parent-Child Center announced today that they are again the recipient of a $35,000 grant from Tyson Foods for victim services. This is the second year Parent-Child Center has received Tyson Foods funding to support its work with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

This investment from Tyson Foods will allow Parent-Child Center to expand the Transitional Housing that was started in 2019. Victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault will be assisted with housing costs while they continue to regain control of their lives and seek safety for themselves and their children. “We are firm in our belief that this funding will result in long-term change for victims. Providing transitional housing expenses help them to become more self-sufficient and help them obtain the ultimate goal of gaining safety for themselves and their children.” said Melanie Gomez, Parent-Child Center Executive Director. “We are very thankful that Tyson Foods and Dave Roemmich, Lexington Plant Manager have been such strong supporters of our agency!”

Funding will also assist with unexpected repairs needed for our office building, including a new roof and a new heating/cooling unit. In addition to our core services, we also receive generous donations

of clothing, furniture, toys, bedding, dishes and other household items. Currently all donations that can be passed along to clients and other individuals in need are stored upstairs of the office and in a

storage unit. We recently received funding to implement our “dream project”, which is opening a thrift store. It will be located in the upstairs of our building to access the entrance off of the parking lot.

Clients and other individuals in need will still be able to receive clothing and household items free of charge. We are anticipating that this new program will generate funding to expand our transitional housing program and raise increased awareness about our services. However, the opening has been delayed due to the repairs needed and the public health surrounding COVID-19.

Parent-Child Center supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and delivers essential services, including, crisis intervention, community referrals, 24-hour English Crisis Line, 24-hour Spanish Crisis Line, safety planning, legal advocacy, criminal justice support, medical advocacy, protection order assistance, emergency financial aid, emergency shelter, support group and emotional support. For more information please visit www.parentchildcenter-lexington.org or go to the Facebook page.