Parents of 4 Gretna Girls Killed in Crash File Tort Claim

PAPILLION, Neb. – The parents of four Gretna teenagers who died in a crash last year have filed a tort claim against Sarpy County, alleging that the design of the road where the crash occurred contributed to their deaths. A tort claim is the first step a private citizen must before suing the government. The Omaha World-Herald reports the girls’ parents argue the county road south of Omaha near the crash site, and a guard rail along the road, were negligently designed, constructed and maintained. The four girls died June 17, 2019, when the car they were in veered off the road, came to a stop in a creek and caught fire.