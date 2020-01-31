Parker McCollum with Randall King headlines Frontier County Fair!

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, February 5th at 10:00 AM

This year’s Frontier County Fair entertainment features Parker McCollum with Randall King and special guest The James Lee Band. The concert will be held Saturday, August 1st at 7:30pm in Stockville, NE. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 the night of the show and will go on sale Wednesday February 5th at 10:00am through the ticketstorm.com website:

https://www.ticketstorm.com/event/parkermccollumwithguestrandallking/frontiercountyfair/stockville/24161/

Parker McCollum comes from a particular type of family – the no-nonsense, hard working kind. His was the sort of upbringing where “if you’re going to do something and you’re not going to do it one-hundred percent you shouldn’t do it all.” It’s why the 26-year-old singer-songwriter treats each song he writes with a painstaking level of dedication, reverence, respect and, as he’ll readily admit, even a bit of obsession. McCollum says that when a particular melody or lyric or emotion is tugging at him, hell, he might just stay in his room for days at a time working it out. He can’t help himself.

That’s because for the Austin-based singer and multi-instrumentalist the end result is worth the occasional pain in the process. “That’s where I find my identity,” McCollum, who broke out with the revealing and critically adored 2013 debut The Limestone Kid and now returns with his highly anticipated follow-up album, Probably Wrong, says of penning soul-baring, honest and forthright Americana anthems. “It just takes over,” he says of the songwriting muse and, one senses, his ever-winding, sometimes” “gut-wrenching journey as an introspective musician.” “I didn’t choose this life. It chose me.”

Randall King – Humble beginnings, a cultivated work ethic and the influences of classic country legends, synchronized together in perfect harmony, make up singer-songwriter from the West Texas Plains, Randall King.

Growing up a fourth generation hay-hauler, many of King’s songs are written and inspired by his deep southern heritage and family roots.

King was raised listening to the rich and soulful, classic country voices of Keith Whitley, George Strait and Alan Jackson, to name a few, which helped create King’s musical style into what many have described as neo-traditional country. “Randall King remains to the heart and soul of country music, but no doubt brings his own unique brand to the genre,” says hit songwriter Mark Nesler (co-writer of “Just To See You Smile” by Tim McGraw, “You Look Good In My Shirt” by Keith Urban).