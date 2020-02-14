Passenger Struck By Vehicle And Killed On I-80 During Drug Stop

SEWARD COUNTY- Thursday, February 13th, at approximately 1515 hours, a deputy made contact with an Illinois plated vehicle at MM 385 on eastbound I-80. During the traffic stop, a search yielded a large number of narcotics being discovered. The male driver, a sole occupant, then fled on foot into eastbound lanes of traffic. The individual crossed eastbound lanes and entered the westbound lanes. The individual was ultimately struck by a passenger vehicle traveling westbound. The individual was transported to Seward Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. No occupants in the passenger vehicle sustained injuries.

The identity of the individual is being withheld until next of kin can properly be notified. Nebraska statute requires a grand jury for in-custody deaths. An investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol has been requested.