class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477298 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Payday lending measure qualifies for 2020 Nebraska ballot | KRVN Radio

Payday lending measure qualifies for 2020 Nebraska ballot

BY AP | August 6, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Payday lending measure qualifies for 2020 Nebraska ballot
(Cory Ryan/Getty Images News/Thinkstock)

LINCOLN, Neb. – A proposal to cap the interest rates that payday lenders can charge in Nebraska has qualified for the November general election ballot. Secretary of State Bob Evnen says backers of the measure gathered enough petition signatures to place the issue before voters. The group Nebraskans for Responsible Lending is looking to cap the annual interest rate on payday loans at 36%, like measures that have passed in 16 other states and the District of Columbia. Current Nebraska law allows lenders to charge as much as 404% annually, a rate that advocates say victimizes the poor and people who aren’t financially sophisticated. Industry officials argue that the top rate is
misleading because most of their loans are short-term.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: