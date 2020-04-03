PCCF Opening Disaster Relief to Assist COVID-19 Impact

In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Phelps County Community Foundation is opening the Disaster Relief Fund to assist individuals and families in Phelps County impacted by COVID-19.

PCCF will work with local nonprofit organizations that are ensuring basic needs for individuals and families are being met and will distribute funds to those organizations accordingly. As funds are being distributed to organizations, information will be communicated to the public on how they can access these resources.

“We are living in unprecedented times and PCCF recognizes our friends, family, and neighbors in our county are going to need assistance to get through this trying season. We know people have been impacted in ways none of us could have ever anticipated, and it is our hope that together we can get through this and become an even stronger Phelps County,” said Kara Faber, Executive Director.

Donations can be made to the fund online by visiting www.phelpsfoundation.org or can be mailed to PCCF at 424 Garfield St. Holdrege, NE 68949. Donors wishing to deliver their donations in-person, please note that the PCCF office is currently closed; however, donations can be deposited in our secure mailbox by the front door.