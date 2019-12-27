PCCFF Looking to Meet Fundraising Goal

The Perkins County Community Foundation Fundraiser is looking to meet the challenge set by an anonymous donor before the end of the new year.

The donor challenged the fund to raise an additional $15,000 if matched by the community. This would surpass the original goal of $100,000, now lifting the goal to $130,000.

Dennis Demmel, Vice President of PCCFF, spoke with the Rural Radio Network about what the fund has previously been able to support within the community:

The fund has nearly made it’s original objective of $100,000, having raised over $90,000 from local residents and others. The Unrestricted Endowment acts a “community savings account” that can be used to support community projects and programs that benefit the Perkins County community and its residents.

Demmel explains the Unrestricted Endowment further:

To support the campaign, tax deductible contributions can be made by check, payable to PCCFF, and sent to 75785 Road 344, Elsie, NE 68134 or online at nebcommfound.org and selecting Perkins County and “Unrestricted Endowment.”