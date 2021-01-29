PCSO: Fraudulent phone calls regarding COVID-19 vaccine

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office has been fielding complaints about fraudulent phone calls regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. They are asking residents to NOT give out any personal information over the phone to people contacting you. They suggest contacting the Two Rivers Public Health Department to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine by calling Two Rivers Public Health Department directly at 888-669-7154 or by registering on-line at trphd.org.

The Sheriff’s Office further suggests that accurate, science-based information about the COVID-19 vaccines is available from Two Rivers or any other Nebraska local health department and online at ddhhs.ne.gov, nebraskamed.org and cdc.gov.