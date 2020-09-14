PCSO reports on special alcohol enforcement

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office has completed increased Alcohol Enforcement activity “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization campaign from August 21 – September 7, 2020.

The $2,500.00 mini-grant contract for Phelps County deputies overtime enforcement was awarded by the Highway Safety division of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The deputies had 45 traffic stops during the grant period. One arrest was made for Driving under

the Influence of Alcohol 2 nd Offense, they were also cited for Child Abuse, having children in the vehicle while driving impaired. Nine citations were issued for speeding. Other notable activity during the grant period: a one vehicle rollover accident, the owner of the vehicle was given a citation for Acts Declared Unlawful, giving consent for an unlicensed driver to drive their vehicle, minor injuries were reported at the time of the accident.

Selective overtime enforcement activity’s main objective is to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes related to impaired driving. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is evaluating the success of the grant period and will continue to encourage safe driving habits. We are all in this together and want everyone to be as safe as possible when they are out on the roadways, driving sober is your safest bet.