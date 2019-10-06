class="post-template-default single single-post postid-412258 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Pedestrian Dies-Omaha | KRVN Radio

Pedestrian Dies-Omaha

BY Associated Press | October 6, 2019
Home News Regional News
Pedestrian Dies-Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 21-year-old woman who was hit by a sport utility vehicle last month while crossing a northwest Omaha street has died from her injuries.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Saadiyo Yusuf Mohamed was crossing Maple Street around 6:30 a.m. Sept. 26 when she was hit by the SUV. Police say there is no crosswalk where Mohamed was crossing.

She was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition. Police and hospital officials say she died there a week later.
She was the 11th pedestrians killed on Nebraska roads so far this year.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments