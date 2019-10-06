Pedestrian Dies-Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 21-year-old woman who was hit by a sport utility vehicle last month while crossing a northwest Omaha street has died from her injuries.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Saadiyo Yusuf Mohamed was crossing Maple Street around 6:30 a.m. Sept. 26 when she was hit by the SUV. Police say there is no crosswalk where Mohamed was crossing.

She was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition. Police and hospital officials say she died there a week later.

She was the 11th pedestrians killed on Nebraska roads so far this year.