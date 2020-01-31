Pending ‘Red Flag’ Bill Prompts Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution in Morrill County

Morrill County has become what’s believed to be the first Second Amendment sanctuary county in the state, following unanimous approval of a resolution by the County Board this week.

Morrill County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution during their Jan. 28 meeting which discusses the right to bear arms and says the board will stand and defend the rights and liberties of all county citizens, and support any such decisions by the Sheriff to defend the Constitutions of the United States and Nebraska.

Board chairman Jeff Metz tells Rural Radio News the move is in response to a red flag bill pending in the legislature, which he says really doesn’t protect a person’s right to due process as supporters of the measure say it does. “They’re supposed to prove you’re guilty, and in this case, you’ve got to prove you’re not a risk and you deserve to get your firearms back,” says Metz. “There is an opportunity to do that, but if a judge doesn’t agree, they can renew the order for up to a year, and they renew it after that.”

LB58, a carryover bill this legislative session , would allow authorities, family members or others who believe an individual is a threat to themselves or others to obtain a temporary court order authorizing law enforcement to confiscate that individual’s firearms, without the commission of a crime.

Metz tells us the resolution is meant to show backing for the Morrill County Sheriff should he decide to defy such a court order if the red flag bill becomes law in Nebraska. The legislature’s Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the bill last February, but has yet to take any action that would move the measure to the floor for debate.