Penitentiary Inmate Sentenced in Federal Case for Role in Methamphetamine Distribution Conspiracy

A 32-year-old Kearney man has been sentenced on August 15 to 262 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Dustin Pauly, who is a penitentiary inmate serving time for an unrelated state case, was determined to have helped coordinate the delivery of a parcel containing several pounds of methamphetamine to Hannah Pauly’s residence in Kearney. Pualy is ordered to serve the added 262 months concurrently.

The Nebraska State Penitentiary became aware of this activity in January of 2019, while Pualy was an inmate there.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search the residence, finding five bundles of methamphetamine in varying quantities, totaling nearly five pounds.

Hannah Pauly and her roommate, Jose Santos-Zepeda, were arrested and charged in the case.

Nebraska State Patrol, Kearney Police Department and Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force conducted the investigation.