Gov. Ricketts Announces 2020 Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund Recipients, Celebrates Rural Workforce Housing Achievement in York

YORK – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts visited York to cut the ribbon on Creekside Apartments—new housing financed in part by the state’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF). While in York, Gov. Ricketts announced the recipients of $10,251,498 in awards from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF) for 2020.

“To grow Nebraska, we need a strong supply of quality, affordable homes to welcome working families to our communities,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Programs like the Rural Workforce Housing Fund and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund provide Nebraska’s rural communities with more of the tools they need to grow.”

The Governor visited York a year ago to break ground on the Creekside Apartments, which feature 48 one-, two-, and three-bedroom units at a total project cost of $5.2 million. Construction of the apartments was made possible by a $323,000 grant from the RWHF, combined with local contributions.

Established by the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act (LB 518) of 2017, the RWHF helps communities in counties with populations under 100,000 finance affordable housing to accommodate a growing workforce. York applied for and received $323,000 from the RWHF in 2018, which it matched with $506,000 from local businesses, donors, and the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA) to create its own workforce housing revolving loan fund. As in other RWHF recipient communities, this revolving fund will continue financing rural workforce housing developments for years to come.

“Our citizens and leaders recognize a need, and have demonstrated their commitment to helping York County expand its housing inventory and promote new opportunities for growth,” said York County Development Corporation Executive Director Lisa Hurley. “The RWHF is making it possible for us to achieve our goals, nearly matching the contributions committed to our housing fund by 26 local investors—six of whom were private families. We are incredibly grateful, as well as excited for the possibilities ahead.”

Apartments start out at $695 for one bedroom, $995 for two, and three-bed dwellings at $1200. To learn more about leasing options, or any other inquiries, contact 402-369-9351.

Shortly after the ribbon-cutting today, the Governor revealed the 26 recipients that have been selected by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) to receive funding from the NAHTF for 2020.

Established in 1996, the NAHTF is Nebraska’s largest resource for quality, affordable housing development. The fund has helped to build or rehabilitate more than 6,500 units since its inception. NAHTF grants can finance activities like new home construction, homebuyer down payment assistance, or owner-occupied rehabilitation for families 120% or below the area median income. York County—one of this year’s NAHTF recipients—will use its award to rehabilitate at least 18 homes, with repairs ranging from new furnaces and siding to energy efficient, cost-saving doors and windows.

“The NAHTF offers not just the financing, but the program flexibility to help local leaders address housing needs in their community,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “It’s an opportunity that can change the lives of a single low- to moderate-income family, or transform the appearance of an entire neighborhood. It’s a fund we’re proud to administer as an agency, and one that has done a tremendous amount of good in Nebraska throughout its lifespan.”

In all, this year’s NAHTF awards will help build approximately 80 new homes and rehabilitate 125 more across the state, while helping around 76 households afford to purchase a home. The funds will also help support seven nonprofit organizations that specialize in community housing solutions.

“This grant from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund will be of huge benefit to York County homeowners,” said York County Commissioners Chairman Randy Obermeier. “Our communities, like many others across the state, contain homes that are in need of repairs, oftentimes more than the owners can bear. The funds from this grant will help us spruce up neighborhoods throughout the county. We would like to thank Governor Ricketts, DED, and our partners at York County Development Center and Southeast Nebraska Development District for their assistance bringing these funds to our area.”

This year’s NAHTF recipients are listed below. For more information on the NAHTF or the RWHF, visit the DED website at opportunity.nebraska.gov.

Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund recipients, 2020*:

*Grant awarded to nonprofit for technical assistance