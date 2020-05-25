Phase II Directed Health Measures Coming June 1st for Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) has received guidelines for the upcoming Directed Health Measures (DHM) that will be in effect June 1st to June 30th, 2020. This DHM will move the health district into Phase II of reopening, which includes increasing the gathering limit from 10 to 25.

SWNPHD has also been notified of two additional persons from SWNPHD’s health district that have tested positive for COVID-19. The first is a female in her sixties who has a residence in Furnas County but is not currently in the health district. Cases are reported to local health departments based on residence addresses, which is why SWNPHD was notified of this case. The second new case is a male in his eighties in Furnas County, who is currently self-isolating at home. Both cases are currently under investigation. This brings the total to sixteen confirmed COVID-19 cases in SWNPHD.

Additional details of the Phase II DHM are outlined as follows:

Statewide Changes starting June 1st

Travel

All individuals returning from international travel only will be required to quarantine upon returning to Nebraska for 14 days. The restriction will not apply to individuals traveling in connection with military service or in connection with employment at a health care facility.

Sports

The State of Nebraska will utilize April 2008 American Academy of Pediatrics Classification of Sports According to Contact as guideline for opening sports of differing contact levels.

Limited and Non-contact team sports including baseball, softball, and volleyball practices may begin June 1st

Limited and Non-contact team sports including baseball, softball, and volleyball may begin June 18th

Rodeo events may also begin starting June 1st

“June 1st Statewide Sports Reopening Guidelines” must be followed for both youth and adults

Contact sports like basketball, tackle football, soccer, wrestling, etc. remain prohibited.

Rodeos are permitted to follow Gatherings DHM requirements. School gyms and weight rooms are permitted to follow gyms, fitness centers/clubs, health clubs, and health spas DHM requirements.

Regional Changes for all SWNPHD counties starting June 1st

Bars & Restaurants

Restaurants remain open for dine-in and Bars can reopen. Patrons will be required to be seated while on premise unless they are placing an order or using the restroom.

Limited to 50% of rated occupancy maximum at a time.

Six (6) feet separation between seating of different parties.

Six (6) feet of separation between entertainers, performers, dancers, and patrons.

Maximum of six (6) individuals in a party (groups larger than six (6) will need to split into multiple tables).

Food may not be consumed at bar seating.

Games such as pool, darts, arcade games, etc. are prohibited.

Childcare Facilities will remain at not more than 15 children per room/space. All other state provisions, statutes, and regulations, including child to staff ratios, still apply.

Gatherings

Gatherings will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 25% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 3,000) for gatherings held at: Indoor or Outdoor Arenas, Indoor or Outdoor Auctions, Stadiums, Tracks, Fairgrounds, Festivals, Zoos, Auditoriums, Large Event Conference Rooms, Meeting Halls, Indoor Theaters, Libraries, Swimming Pools or any other confined indoor or outdoor space

Ticketing must be done in groups no larger than six (6) individuals. Six (6) feet separation between different ticketed groups must be maintained.

Parades, carnivals, midways, dances and street dances, beer gardens are prohibited through June 30th and may be extended. Parades where patrons remain in their vehicles and the public does not line the streets are permitted.

Dance recitals are permitted but must follow the Gathering requirements

Drive-in movie theaters may open at full capacity as long as patrons remain in/on their vehicles while viewing the movie and congregating at concession and restroom areas are not permitted.

Plans for reopening must be submitted to the local health departments and approved for all indoor and outdoor locations/venues that hold 500 or more individuals before reopening is permitted. The reopening plan must contain planned number of guests, how the location will meet social distancing guidelines, and sanitation guidelines.

Gyms, Fitness Centers/Clubs, Health Clubs, & Health Spas

Gyms, fitness centers/clubs, health clubs, and health spas will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50% of rated occupancy

Will continue to need to ensure a minimum distance of six (6) be maintained between all patrons

Salons, Barber Shops, Massage Therapy Services, & Tattoo Parlors/Body Art Facilities

Will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50% of rated occupancy.

Chairs/stations must remain at least six (6) feet apart.

Both workers and patrons are still required in the DHM to wear masks at all times.

An exception will be made for services provided by estheticians. Patrons will be permitted to remove their mask while receiving services directly. The mask must be worn by the patron at all other times while on the premise.



Wedding & Funeral Reception Venues

Will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50% of rated occupancy.

Six (6) feet separation between seating of different parties

Maximum of six (6) individuals in a party (groups larger than six (6) will need to split into multiple tables)

Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Venue staff must serve food directly to all individuals.

No dance or other social event that requires guests to gather outside of their respective tables are permitted.

