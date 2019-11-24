class="post-template-default single single-post postid-422863 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Pheasant Releases

BY Associated Press | November 24, 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is releasing rooster pheasants at 14 wildlife management areas in time for the Thanksgiving weekend.

The 14 areas are: Powder Creek (Dixon County), Oak Valley (Madison County), Wilkinson (Platte County), George Syas (Nance County), Sherman Reservoir (Sherman County), Pressey (Custer County), Cornhusker (Hall County), Kirkpatrick Basin North (York County), Branched Oak (Lancaster County), Yankee Hill (Lancaster County), Arrowhead (Gage County), Hickory Ridge (Johnson County), Twin Oaks (Johnson County) and Rakes Creek (Cass County).

The pheasant season runs through Jan. 31. Permits, including the nonresident two-day hunt permit, may be purchased online.

