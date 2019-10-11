Pheasants Forever banquet Saturday evening in Lexington

The Platte River chapter of Pheasants Forever will hold their 23rd annual banquet Saturday October 12, 2019 at Lexington’s Holiday Inn Express. Doors open at 5:30pm with games, silent auction and reception followed by Prime Rib dinner at 7:00pm. The dinner is being catered by Three Brothers Vineyard and Winery of Farnam. The live auction will begin at 8:00pm.

Chapter President Norm Naylor says tickets can be purchased at the door. Membership is $35 and the Prime Rib dinner is $20. Youth admission is $10 with kids 5 and under free. Naylor says youth who participated in the recent Youth Mentor Hunt will be recognized. Naylor says that while the membership is advance to the national Pheasants Forever organization, all money raised from the banquet are directed towards local habitat and youth projects.