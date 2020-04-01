Phelps Co Courthouse and Phelps Co offices closed in response to Directed Health Measure

The Phelps County Courthouse and all Phelps County Offices are CLOSED to the public except by appointment. We are STRONGLY encouraging the use of the mail, email, the drop box at the rear entrance of the courthouse or the Phelps County website: phelpsgov.org . If you believe an in-person visit is required, you must contact the appropriate county office and schedule an appointment.

The courts remain open. If you are represented by an attorney, contact your attorney. If you are not represented by an attorney and have a court appearance, please call the court to determine if your case is proceeding as scheduled.



County Commissioner meetings will be open to the public but the public is strongly encouraged to utilize public distancing or teleconferencing when possible.

Please contact the applicable office below with any questions.