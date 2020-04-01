Phelps Co Courthouse and Phelps Co offices closed in response to Directed Health Measure

The Phelps County Courthouse and all Phelps County Offices are CLOSED to the public except by appointment. We are STRONGLY encouraging the use of the mail, email, the drop box at the rear entrance of the courthouse or the Phelps County website: phelpsgov.org . If you believe an in-person visit is required, you must contact the appropriate county office and schedule an appointment.
The courts remain open. If you are represented by an attorney, contact your attorney. If you are not represented by an attorney and have a court appearance, please call the court to determine if your case is proceeding as scheduled.
County Commissioner meetings will be open to the public but the public is strongly encouraged to utilize public distancing or teleconferencing when possible.
Please contact the applicable office below with any questions.
County Clerk 308 995-4469
Assessor 308 995-4061
County Attorney 308 995-2293
District Court 308 995-2281
County Court 308 995-6561
Zoning 402 432-0777
Emergency Mgr 308 995-2250
Probation 308 995-4890
Veteran Officer 308 995-4166
Road Dept. 308 995-8485
Sheriff 308 995-5692
Treasurer 308 995-6115
Our goal is to continue to serve the people of Phelps County efficiently and keep everyone safe.
Your cooperation and understanding is greatly appreciated.