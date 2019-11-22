Phelps Co deputy arrested on domestic assault

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Phelps County Sheriff’s Deputy on charges following an incident that occurred in September. State Patrol was asked by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office to investigate a report of an assault following an incident that occurred on September 3, 2019 in Holdrege.

Following the investigation, 37-year-old Deputy Jamie Tilson was arrested Friday for third degree assault and child abuse. Tilson was lodged in Phelps County Jail and had bonded out.

Tilson held rank of Lieutenant according to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office webpage. It says he started his law enforcement career in Corrections at Phelps County Justice Center. After a year and a half of working in Corrections in Texas he moved back to Holdrege and joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2010.