One person died in a one-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday evening about two miles east of Holdrege on U.S. Highway 6 and 34.

Two persons were in the vehicle and both were transported to Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

One was life-flighted to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office has not released any more details as of Friday morning and indicated and more may be released on Monday.