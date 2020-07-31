class="post-template-default single single-post postid-476416 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Phelps County crash results in fatality

BY RRN | July 31, 2020
Holdrege, Neb. — A Holdrege man died Thursday from a one-vehicle crash on the northwest edge of the Holdrege city limits. According to a media release from the Phelps County Attorney, law enforcement responded at 1:17 a.m. to a report of a one-vehicle accident in the area of 18th Avenue and Gustin, Street.

It was determined that a pickup truck driven by 34 year old Randy Wells of Holdrege, had left the road while traveling westbound on 18th Avenue and wrecked. Wells was pronounced dead at the scene. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, Holdrege Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and the Phelps County Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

