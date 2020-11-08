Phelps County Development Corporation Honored with 2020 NREDA Organization Excellence Award

Ankeny, Iowa – Phelps County Development Corporation received the 2020 NREDA Organization Excellence Award for implementing a successful rural economic development program for their area.

“In addition to addressing housing and workforce issues through their GO! Home and High Demand Jobs Scholarship Programs, the Phelps County Development Corporation has had a creative and aggressive response to the COVID-19 pandemic with their “Magic Multiplier” and “Digital Development Grant” programs which pumped nearly $200,000 into the Phelps County economy at a time when their small businesses desperately needed it” stated Dennis Mingyar, NREDA Awards Committee Chair.

Mingyar presented the award at the association’s 2020 NREDA Virtual Annual Conference with more than 130 members in attendance.

“Phelps County Development is truly a representative of an outstanding rural economic development organization and an excellent model for other groups to aspire to be like” stated Rick Nelsen, who nominated PCDC for this award. “PCDC and its staff, Ron Tillery, Executive Director, now former Director of Business Services Carley Bruning and Director of Administrative Services Stacy Pafford is well deserving of this award.”

Phelps County Development Corporation was chosen by a national selection committee representing electric and telephone cooperatives and local economic development organizations from across the nation. NREDA is a vital network of rural economic development professionals providing expertise and national leadership on rural issues.

About NREDA

NREDA is an organization of economic development professionals focused upon the issues and opportunities of rural America. It is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of its membership through ongoing education and networking programs, while serving as an information source and conduit for developers, site selectors and prospective businesses to NREDA members and the areas they serve. For more information about NREDA visit www.nreda.org or contact NREDA headquarters at (515) 284-1421.