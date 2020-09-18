Phelps County road construction south of Bertrand

Bertrand, Neb. — Bobby Hamilton, Phelps County Highway Superintendent, said starting Thursday, September 17, the county would close three miles south of Bertrand on 438 Road — from 733 Road to 736 Road — for approximately three weeks for road work:

“We will set barricades and detour signs as needed from Highway 6 to Highway 23.”

Hamilton described the extensive dirt work to be done this way: “we’re re-grading the three miles from 733 to 736 Road and the work will be done by Ostgren from Holdrege.”

The contract for the project is for about $30,000, according to Hamilton.

Hamilton said the three mile stretch will be closed to through traffic, but there will be some exceptions:

“We’ll work with traffic — like local traffic — and the school buses and the mail routes — we’ll make allowances for local folks.”

Hamilton said barricades and detour signs would be posted for the duration of the project, starting Thursday.