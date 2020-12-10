Phelps County Sheriff’s Office to Participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over for 2020 Holiday Season

National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over High-Visibility Enforcement Mobilization begins December 18, 2020 through January1, 2021. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office had been awarded $2,500 to participate with this mobilization. This funding is for deputy’s overtime hours through the grant period, to utilize high visibility enforcement.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind its citizens of the many resources available to get them home safely. “Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior; it is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave the party. If you have a friend who is about to drink and drive, take the keys away, and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.”

In 2019 Nebraska had 51 fatalities and an additional 657 injuries from alcohol-related crashes. This holiday season, and every day: Stay Safe, always party with a plan for a safe ride home.