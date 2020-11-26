Phelps Memorial Health Center Administrates Newly-Released Antibody Treatment for Qualifying COVID Patients

Phelps Memorial Health Center has begun to administer the newly-released monoclonal antibody treatment known as Bamlanivimab for targeted COVID-19 positive patients. The first dose of the new antibody was given through infusion at Phelps Memorial last week.

“With Covid-19 so prevalent in our area at this time, we are glad we can provide this treatment to patients locally,” said Tyler Fries, Pharm, D., RPh, Director of Pharmacy at Phelps Memorial.

Bamlanivimab is intended for high-risk patients who are not already hospitalized at the onset of COVID-19 symptoms, explained Dr. Fries. This is a treatment to help high-risk individuals infected with the virus to avoid being admitted to the hospital and developing severe complications.

“This treatment is not for everyone, there are certain criteria patients must have to receive this infusion.” Dr. Fries added, “Patients must be referred by their medical provider.”

Bamlanivimab is not authorized for use in patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19, who require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19, who require an increase in baseline oxygen flowrate due to COVID-19, or those on chronic oxygen therapy due to underlying non-COVID-19 related comorbidity.

Bamlanivimab is a treatment for anyone who is high risk for progressing to severe covid-19 infection. This drug is used to prevent hospitalization in high risk patients.

High risk is defined as patients who meet at least one of the following criteria:

Have a body mass index (BMI) ≥ 35

Have chronic kidney disease

Have diabetes

Have immunosuppressive disease

Are currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment

Are ≥ 65 years of age

Are ≥ 55 years of age AND have cardiovascular disease, hypertension, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/ other chronic respiratory disease.

Are 12 – 17 years of age AND have BMI ≥ 85th percentile for their age and gender-based on CDC growth charts, sickle cell disease, congenital or acquired heart disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, for example, cerebral palsy, a medical-related technological dependence, for example, tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation (not related to COVID-19), asthma, reactive airway or other chronic respiratory disease that requires daily medication for control.

“The medicine is administered as an outpatient infusion procedure,” said Dr. Fries. “It’s a one-time infusion.”

Bamlanivimab is not FDA approved but has an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA. Currently, there is a very limited number of doses available in the U.S. Phelps Memorial Health Center is allocated doses on a weekly basis by the government. Your provider will decide whether or not you qualify to receive this medication.

The selection of appropriate patients for the treatment will be done by physicians and medical providers. If you feel that you qualify, reach out to your provider.