Pickup burned in Wednesday fire in Lexington

Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was summoned to a residence on the northern edge of Lexington around 4:45pm Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein says they discovered a pickup burning inside of the garage.

Those arriving on scene pushed the pickup out of the garage where it was quickly extinguished.

Some possible smoke damage reported to the interior of the garage.

Holbein says the pickup is a project vehicle and suspect something electrical started the fire.

Lexington Police Department assisted at the scene.